Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Thursday September 1? Services cancelled due to shortage of Stagecoach drivers
Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to driver shortages.
The firm says that due to staff shortages the following services will not be able to operate on Thursday September 1.
Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 04:30
Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 06:00
Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 07:35 13:35 14:35 17:35
Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 05:05 06:50 11:55 19:10
Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 11:05 13:05 17:05
Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 12:20 14:20 20:20
Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 05:58 13:05 18:25
Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 08:50 14:50 15:50 18:50
Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 10:15 17:55
Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 11:45 19:18
Sherwood Arrow – Retford to New Ollerton 16:45
Sherwood Arrow – Nottingham to Retford 18:50