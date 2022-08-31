News you can trust since 1895

Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Thursday September 1? Services cancelled due to shortage of Stagecoach drivers

Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to driver shortages.

By Kirsty Hamilton
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 9:48 pm

The firm says that due to staff shortages the following services will not be able to operate on Thursday September 1.

Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 04:30

Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 06:00

Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 07:35 13:35 14:35 17:35

Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 05:05 06:50 11:55 19:10

Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 11:05 13:05 17:05

Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 12:20 14:20 20:20

Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 05:58 13:05 18:25

Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 08:50 14:50 15:50 18:50

Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 10:15 17:55

Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 11:45 19:18

Sherwood Arrow – Retford to New Ollerton 16:45

Sherwood Arrow – Nottingham to Retford 18:50

