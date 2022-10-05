News you can trust since 1895

Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Thursday October 6? Services cancelled due to shortage of Stagecoach drivers

Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to driver shortages.

By Kirsty Hamilton
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 5:39 pm - 1 min read

The firm says that due to staff shortages the following services will not be able to operate on Thursday October 6.

Service 4 – Larwood to Worksop to Manton will operate an hourly service between 07:20 and 09:20. It will operate as normal at all other times.

Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 14:55 15:55 16:35 18:00 19:30

Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 16:35 17:35 18:05 19:20 20:45

Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 07:35 14:35

Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 05:05 11:55 19:10 22:10(to Tickhill)

Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 15:05

Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 16:20 20:20

Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 05:58 13:05

Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 08:50 15:50

Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 10:45 12:45 17:55

Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 12:15 14:15 19:18

