Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Thursday October 21? Services cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers
Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘a shortage of drivers’.
The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Thursday October 21.
Service 4 – Larwood - Worksop - Manton will operate an hourly service until 09:15 and then will run a normal service until 14:15 and then operating an hourly service
Service 19 – Rotherham to Worksop 06:30 (19a), 11:35 15:35 16:35 17: 40 18:05 (19a), 20:45
Service 19 – Worksop to Rotherham 05:20 08:55 (19a), 12:25 13:55 (19a), 16:35 19:30 (19a)
Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 10:20 13:50 15:20 16:20
Service 19 – Thurcroft-Rotherham 11:02 14:32 16:02 17:02
Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 20:20
Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 18:25 20:50
Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 15:50
Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 14:35 19:38
Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 19:10
Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 17:05
Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 5:10 6:45 8:45 10:45 12:45 15:45 17:55
Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 6:15 8:15 10:15 12:15 14:15 17:20 19:18 (77a)
Sherwood Arrow – 07:45 New Ollerton - Worksop, 10:15 Retford - New Ollerton - Nottingham, 12:20 Nottingham - New Ollerton - Retford