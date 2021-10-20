The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Thursday October 21.

Service 4 – Larwood - Worksop - Manton will operate an hourly service until 09:15 and then will run a normal service until 14:15 and then operating an hourly service

Several bus services in and around Worksop have been cancelled or changed.

Service 19 – Rotherham to Worksop 06:30 (19a), 11:35 15:35 16:35 17: 40 18:05 (19a), 20:45

Service 19 – Worksop to Rotherham 05:20 08:55 (19a), 12:25 13:55 (19a), 16:35 19:30 (19a)

Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 10:20 13:50 15:20 16:20

Service 19 – Thurcroft-Rotherham 11:02 14:32 16:02 17:02

Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 20:20

Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 18:25 20:50

Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 15:50

Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 14:35 19:38

Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 19:10

Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 17:05

Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 5:10 6:45 8:45 10:45 12:45 15:45 17:55

Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 6:15 8:15 10:15 12:15 14:15 17:20 19:18 (77a)