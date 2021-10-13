The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Thursday October 14.

Several bus services in and around Worksop have been cancelled or changed.

Service 4 – in the morning will be running hourly until 9:15 then will resume to normal half hour services for the rest of the day.

Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 10:20 13:50 15:20 16:20

Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 11:02, 14:32, 16:02, 17:02

Service 19 – Rotherham to Worksop 06:30 (19a), 11:35 15:35 16:35 17:40 18:05 (19a), 20:45

Service 19 – Worksop to Rotherham 05:20 08:55 (19a), 12:25 13:55 (19a), 16:35 19:30 (19a)

Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 20:20

Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 18:25 20:50

Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 13:50

Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 15:35 19:38

Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 19:10

Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 17:05

Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 5:55 8:45 10:45 12:45 15:45 17:45

Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 7:15 10:15 12:15 14:15 17:20 19:18 (77a)