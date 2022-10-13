Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Thursday October 13? Services cancelled due to shortage of Stagecoach drivers
Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to driver shortages.
The firm says that due to staff shortages the following services will not be able to operate on Thursday October 13.
Service 4 – Larwood to Worksop to Manton will operate an hourly service between 07:20 and 09:20. It will operate as normal outside these times.
Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 08:25 14:55 15:55 16:35 19:30
Most Popular
Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 09:35 16:35 17:35 18:05 20:45
Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 14:35
Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 05:01 11:55 19:10
Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 20:20
Advertisement
Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 05:58 13:05
Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 15:50
Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 05:10 10:45 12:45 17:55
Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 06:15 12:15 14:15 19:18
Advertisement
Sherwood Arrow – Retford to New Ollerton 16:45
Sherwood Arrow – New Ollerton to Nottingham 17:35
Sherwood Arrow – Nottingham to New Ollerton 18:50
Sherwood Arrow – New Ollerton to Retford 19:50