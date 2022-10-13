News you can trust since 1895

Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Thursday October 13? Services cancelled due to shortage of Stagecoach drivers

Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to driver shortages.

By Kirsty Hamilton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The firm says that due to staff shortages the following services will not be able to operate on Thursday October 13.

Service 4 – Larwood to Worksop to Manton will operate an hourly service between 07:20 and 09:20. It will operate as normal outside these times.

Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 08:25 14:55 15:55 16:35 19:30

Several bus services in and around Worksop have been cancelled or changed.

Most Popular

Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 09:35 16:35 17:35 18:05 20:45

Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 14:35

Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 05:01 11:55 19:10

Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 20:20

Advertisement

Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 05:58 13:05

Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 15:50

Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 05:10 10:45 12:45 17:55

Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 06:15 12:15 14:15 19:18

Advertisement

Sherwood Arrow – Retford to New Ollerton 16:45

Sherwood Arrow – New Ollerton to Nottingham 17:35

Sherwood Arrow – Nottingham to New Ollerton 18:50

Sherwood Arrow – New Ollerton to Retford 19:50

WorksopStagecoachDoncaster