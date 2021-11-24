Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Thursday November 25? Services cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers
Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘a shortage of drivers’.
The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Thursday November 25.
Service 4 – Larwood to Worksop to Manton will operate hourly until 9:20. It will then operate a half-hourly service until 14:20 when it will resume to hourly service.
Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 6:30 11:35 17:40, 18:05 20:45
Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 5:20 8:55 14:55 16:35 19:30
Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 10:20 16:20
Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 11:02 17:02
Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 8:35 19:38
Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 17:05
Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 18:25 20:50
Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 9:50
Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 5:10 6:45 8:45 12:45
Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 6:15 8:15 10:15 14:15
Sherwood Arrow – New Ollerton to Worksop 7:45