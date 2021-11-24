Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Thursday November 25? Services cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers

Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘a shortage of drivers’.

By Sam Jackson
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 6:41 pm

The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Thursday November 25.

Service 4 – Larwood to Worksop to Manton will operate hourly until 9:20. It will then operate a half-hourly service until 14:20 when it will resume to hourly service.

Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 6:30 11:35 17:40, 18:05 20:45

Several bus services in and around Worksop have been cancelled or changed.

Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 5:20 8:55 14:55 16:35 19:30

Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 10:20 16:20

Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 11:02 17:02

Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 8:35 19:38

Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 17:05

Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 18:25 20:50

Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 9:50

Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 5:10 6:45 8:45 12:45

Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 6:15 8:15 10:15 14:15

Sherwood Arrow – New Ollerton to Worksop 7:45

