Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Thursday November 18? Services cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers
Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘a shortage of drivers’.
The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Thursday November 18.
Service 4 – Manton - Worksop - Larwood will operate hourly until 09:15 then service will resume as normal
Service 19/19a – Rotherham - Worksop 06:30(19a) 11:35 15:35 16:35 17:40 18:05(19a) 20:45(19a)
Service 19/19a – Worksop - Rotherham 05:20 08:55(19a) 12:25 13:55(19a) 14:55(19a) 16:35 19:30(19a)
Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 08:35 14:35 19:38
Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 17:05
Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 20:20
Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 18:25 20:50
Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 09:50 15:50
Service 77 – Worksop - Chesterfield 05:10 06:45 10:45 17:55
Service 77- Chesterfield - Worksop 06:15 08:15 12:15 19:18