Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Thursday November 11? Services cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers

Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘a shortage of drivers’.

By Sam Jackson
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 7:19 pm

The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Thursday November 11.

Service 4 – Larwood - Worksop - Manton 07:16 09:16

Service 19 – Rotherham to Worksop 06:30 (19a) 11:35 12:35 15:35 17:40 20:45

Several bus services in and around Worksop have been cancelled or changed.

Service 19 – Worksop to Rotherham 05:20 08:55 (19a) 09:55 (19a) 12:25 14:55 (19a) 19:30 (19a)

Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 14:35

Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 05:55 17:05

Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 7:10

Service 22- Doncaster to Worksop 18:25

Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 15:50

Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 08:45 10:45 17:55

Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 10:15 12:15 19:18 (77a)

Sherwood Arrow – New Ollerton to Worksop 07:45

