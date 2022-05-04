The firm says that due to staff shortages the following services will not be able to operate on Thursday May 5.
Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 06:30 11:35 15:35 16:35 18:05 20:45
Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 10:20 13:50 15:20
Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 11:02 14:32 16:02
Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 19:38
Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 19:10
Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 17:05
Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 20:20
Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 18:25 20:50
Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 12:45 17:55
Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 14:15 19:18