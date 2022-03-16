Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Thursday March 17? Services cancelled due to shortage of Stagecoach drivers
Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to driver shortages.
The firm says that due to staff shortages the following services will not be able to operate on Thursday March 17.
Service 4 – Manton to Worksop to Larwood will operate an hourly service between 07:20 and 09:20. It will operate as normal outside these times.
Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 05:20 08:55 12:25 13:55 16:35
Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 06:30 11:35 15:35 16:35 18:05
Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 10:20 13:50 15:20
Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 11:02 14:32 16:02
Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster – 19:38
Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster – 19:10
Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 20:20
Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 20:50
Service 77* – Worksop to Chesterfield 12:45 17:55
Service 77* – Chesterfield to Worksop 14:15 19:18(77a)
*Service 77 will divert through two-way closure of Skinner Street junction with Portland Street until March 18