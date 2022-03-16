The firm says that due to staff shortages the following services will not be able to operate on Thursday March 17.

Service 4 – Manton to Worksop to Larwood will operate an hourly service between 07:20 and 09:20. It will operate as normal outside these times.

Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 05:20 08:55 12:25 13:55 16:35

Several bus services in and around Worksop have been cancelled or changed.

Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 06:30 11:35 15:35 16:35 18:05

Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 10:20 13:50 15:20

Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 11:02 14:32 16:02

Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster – 19:38

Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster – 19:10

Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 20:20

Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 20:50

Service 77* – Worksop to Chesterfield 12:45 17:55

Service 77* – Chesterfield to Worksop 14:15 19:18(77a)