The firm says that due to staff shortages the following services will not be able to operate on Thursday July 7.
Service 4 – Worksop to Larwood 07:45 08:45 14:45
Service 4 – Larwood to Worksop 07:55 08:55 15:00
Service 4 – Worksop to Manton 08:20 14:20
Service 4 – Manton to Worksop 08:30 14:30
Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 05:20 06:50 08:55 10:25 12:25 13:55 14:55 16:35
Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 06:30 08:35 11:35 13:05 15:35 16:35 17:40 18:05
Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 10:20 11:50 13:50 15:20 16:20
Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 11:02 12:18 14:32 16:02 17:02
Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 06:45 08:35 10:45 12:45 17:55
Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 08:15 10:15 12:15 14:15 19:18
Sherwood Arrow – New Ollerton to Worksop 07:45