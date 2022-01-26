Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Thursday January 27? Services cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers
Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘driver shortages’.
The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Thursday January 27.
Service 4 – Larwood to Manton will operate an hourly service from 07:45 to 09:20. It will operate as normal outside these times.
Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 06:30 11:35 15:35
Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 05:20 08:55 12:25
Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 10:20 13:50
Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 11:02 14:32
Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 06:45 17:55
Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 08:15 19:18