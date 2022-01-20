Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Thursday January 20? Services cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers
Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘driver shortages’.
The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Thursday January 20.
Service 4 – Larwood to Manton will be operating a hourly service from 07:50 until 09:10. It will operate normal half-hourly service for the rest of service.
Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 06:30 11:35 18:05
Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 05:20 08:55 16:35
Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 10:20
Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 11:02
Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 20:50
Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 09:50
Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 08:35 19:38
Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 05:10 12:45
Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 06:15 14:15