Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Thursday January 20? Services cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers

Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘driver shortages’.

By Sam Jackson
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 2:23 am

The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Thursday January 20.

Service 4 – Larwood to Manton will be operating a hourly service from 07:50 until 09:10. It will operate normal half-hourly service for the rest of service.

Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 06:30 11:35 18:05

Several bus services in and around Worksop have been cancelled or changed.

Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 05:20 08:55 16:35

Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 10:20

Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 11:02

Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 20:50

Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 09:50

Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 08:35 19:38

Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 05:10 12:45

Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 06:15 14:15

WorksopStagecoachServicesRotherham