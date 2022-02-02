Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Thursday February 3? Services cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers

Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘driver shortages’.

By Sam Jackson
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 5:10 pm

The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Thursday February 3.

Service 4 – Manton – Worksop – Larwood will operate an hourly service from 07:45 to 09:20 and then again at 16:30 until 18:18. It will operate as normal outside these times.

Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 15:35 17:40 20:45

Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 05:20 08:55 12:25 13:55 16:35

Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 06:30 11:35 15:35 16:35 18:05

Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 10:18 14:18 15:48

Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 14:35 19:38

Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 19:10

Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 20:20

Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 20:50

Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 15:50

Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 06:45 10:45 12:45 17:55

Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 08:15 12:15 14:15 19:18(77a)

