Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Thursday February 10? Services cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers

Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘driver shortages’.

By Sam Jackson
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 7:58 pm

The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Thursday February 10.

Service 4 – Manton – Worksop – Larwood will operate an hourly service from 07:45 to 09:20 and then again between 17:00 and end of service. It will operate as normal outside these times.

Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 06:30 11:35 15:35 17:40 18:05 20:45

Several bus services in and around Worksop have been cancelled or changed.

Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 05:20 08:55 12:25 14:55 16:35 19:30

Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 10:20 13:50 16:20

Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 11:02 14:32 17:02

Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 14:35 19:38

Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 17:05

Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 20:50

Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 18:25 20:50

Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 15:50

Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 06:45 08:45 10:45 12:45 17:55

Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 08:15 10:15 12:15 14:15 19:18(77a)

Sherwood Arrow – New Ollerton to Worksop 07:45

