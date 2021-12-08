Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Thursday December 9? Services cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers

Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘a shortage of drivers’.

By Sam Jackson
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 6:16 pm

The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Thursday December 9.

Service 4 – Manton to Worksop to Larwood will operate an hourly service between 7:20 and 9:20m and then again between 15:20 and 16:20. It will operate normal half-hourly services outside of these times.

Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 6:30(19a), 15:35 17:40

Several bus services in and around Worksop have been cancelled or changed.

Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 5:20 12:25 14:55(19a)

Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 10:20 13:50 16:20

Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 11:02 14:32 17:02

Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 8:35

Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 9:50

Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 5:10 6:45 8:45 17:55

Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 6:15 8:15 10:15 19:18(77a)

Sherwood Arrow – New Ollerton to Worksop 7:45

