Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Thursday December 9? Services cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers
Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘a shortage of drivers’.
The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Thursday December 9.
Service 4 – Manton to Worksop to Larwood will operate an hourly service between 7:20 and 9:20m and then again between 15:20 and 16:20. It will operate normal half-hourly services outside of these times.
Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 6:30(19a), 15:35 17:40
Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 5:20 12:25 14:55(19a)
Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 10:20 13:50 16:20
Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 11:02 14:32 17:02
Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 8:35
Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 9:50
Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 5:10 6:45 8:45 17:55
Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 6:15 8:15 10:15 19:18(77a)
Sherwood Arrow – New Ollerton to Worksop 7:45