Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Thursday December 2? Services cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers

Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘a shortage of drivers’.

By Sam Jackson
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 6:42 pm

The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Thursday December 2.

Service 4 – Larwood to Worksop to Manton will operate hourly between 7:20 to 9:20. It will operate a normal service at all other times.

Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 6:30(19a), 11:35 15:35 17:40, 18:05(19a), 20:45(19a)

Several bus services in and around Worksop have been cancelled or changed.

Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 5:20 8:55(19a) 12:25 14:55(19a) 19:30(19a)

Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 10:20 13:50 16:20

Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 11:02 14:32 17:02

Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 8:35 14:35

Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 17:05

Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 18:25

Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 9:50 15:50

Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 5:10 8:45 10:45 17:55

Service 77/77a – Chesterfield to Worksop 6:15 10:15 12:15 19:18(77a)

WorksopStagecoachServicesRotherhamDoncaster