Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Thursday December 16? Services cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers

Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘a shortage of drivers’.

By Sam Jackson
Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 7:15 pm

The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Thursday December 16.

Service 4 Manton - Worksop - Larwood will operate an hourly service between 07:15 to 09:20. A normal half hourly service will run outside these times

Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 06:30 11:35 15:35 16:35 17: 40 18:05 20:45

Several bus services in and around Worksop have been cancelled or changed.

Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 05:20 08:55 12:25 13:55 14:55 16:35 19:30

Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 10:20 13:50 15:20 16:20

Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 11:02 14:32 16:02 17:02

Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 20:20

Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 18:25 20:50

Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 9:50 15:50

Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 8:35 14:35 19:38

Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 19:10

Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 17:05

Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 05:10 8:45 10:45 12:45 17:55

Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 06:15 08:15 10:15 12:15 14:15 19:18 (77a)

