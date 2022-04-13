Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Thursday April 14? Services cancelled due to shortage of Stagecoach drivers
Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to driver shortages.
The firm says that due to staff shortages the following services will not be able to operate on Thursday April 14.
Service 4 Manton - Worksop - Larwood will operate an HOURLY service from 15:20 until end of service. Service will operate as normal at all other times.
The last Service 4 bus will be at:
- Worksop to Manton 17:50
- Worksop to Larwood 17:15
Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 05:20 06:50 08:55 12:25 14:55 16:35 19:30
Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 06:30 08:35 11:35 15:35 17:40 18:05 20:45
Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 10:20 13:50 16:20
Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 11:02 14:32 17:02
Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 13:35 14:35 17:35 19:38
Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 11:05 17:05
Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 12:20
Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 18:25 20:50
Service 25 – Doncaster - Worksop 14:50 15:50 18:50
Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 06:45 08:45 10:45 12:45 17:55
Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 08:15 10:15 12:15 14:15 19:18