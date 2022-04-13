The firm says that due to staff shortages the following services will not be able to operate on Thursday April 14.

Service 4 Manton - Worksop - Larwood will operate an HOURLY service from 15:20 until end of service. Service will operate as normal at all other times.

The last Service 4 bus will be at:

Several bus services in and around Worksop have been cancelled or changed.

- Worksop to Manton 17:50

- Worksop to Larwood 17:15

Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 05:20 06:50 08:55 12:25 14:55 16:35 19:30

Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 06:30 08:35 11:35 15:35 17:40 18:05 20:45

Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 10:20 13:50 16:20

Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 11:02 14:32 17:02

Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 13:35 14:35 17:35 19:38

Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 11:05 17:05

Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 12:20

Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 18:25 20:50

Service 25 – Doncaster - Worksop 14:50 15:50 18:50

Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 06:45 08:45 10:45 12:45 17:55