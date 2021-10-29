The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Saturday October 30.

Service 4 will run hourly in the morning until 10am and then resume to normal half hourly services.

Several bus services in and around Worksop have been cancelled or changed.

Service 19 – Rotherham to Worksop 6:00 11:05 (19a), 12:05 (19a), 13:05 (19a), 15:35 16:35 18:05 20:45 (19a)

Service 19 – Worksop to Rotherham 4:30 (19a), 8:25 9:25 10:25 12:55 (19a), 13:55 (19a), 16:35 19:30 (19a)

Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 9:50 10:50 11:50 15:20

Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 10:32 11:32 12:32 16:02

Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 7:10 15:20 18:20

Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 18:50

Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 17:35

Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 5:55 14:05 17:05

Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 8:45 13:15 13:45 14:45 17:55

Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 10:15 14:45 15:15 16:23 19:18

Service 77 – Clowne to Worksop 7:57 9:00