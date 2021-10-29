Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Saturday October 30? Services cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers
Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘a shortage of drivers’.
The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Saturday October 30.
Service 4 will run hourly in the morning until 10am and then resume to normal half hourly services.
Service 19 – Rotherham to Worksop 6:00 11:05 (19a), 12:05 (19a), 13:05 (19a), 15:35 16:35 18:05 20:45 (19a)
Service 19 – Worksop to Rotherham 4:30 (19a), 8:25 9:25 10:25 12:55 (19a), 13:55 (19a), 16:35 19:30 (19a)
Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 9:50 10:50 11:50 15:20
Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 10:32 11:32 12:32 16:02
Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 7:10 15:20 18:20
Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 18:50
Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 17:35
Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 5:55 14:05 17:05
Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 8:45 13:15 13:45 14:45 17:55
Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 10:15 14:45 15:15 16:23 19:18
Service 77 – Clowne to Worksop 7:57 9:00
**Service Sherwood Arrow will not be able to serve Sparken Hill on Sunday October 31 due to Worksop Half Marathon.