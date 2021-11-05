The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Saturday November 6.

Service 4 – will run hourly throughout the day except between 09:15 - 13:00 when it will run as normal

Service 19a – Rotherham to Worksop 11:05 12:05 13:05 20:45

Several bus services in and around Worksop have been cancelled or changed.

Service 19 – Rotherham to Worksop 6:00 15:35 16:35

Service 19a – Worksop to Rotherham 4:30 13:55 14:55 19:30

Service 19 – Worksop to Rotherham 8:25 9:25 10:25

Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 9:50 10:50 11:50 15:20

Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 10:32 11:32 12:32 16:02

The following Service 19 will be operating via South Anston and Woodsetts

From Rotherham to Worksop 11:35 12:35 13:35

From Worksop to Rotherham 13:25 14:25

Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 17:35

Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 5:55 17:05

Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 7:10 18:20

Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 18:50

Service 21 – Bawtry to Worksop 5:52

Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 13:15 13:45 14:45 17:55

Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 14:45 15:15 16:23 19:18(77a)

Service 77 – Clowne to Worksop 7:57 9:00