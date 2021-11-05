Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Saturday November 6? Services cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers
Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘a shortage of drivers’.
The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Saturday November 6.
Service 4 – will run hourly throughout the day except between 09:15 - 13:00 when it will run as normal
Service 19a – Rotherham to Worksop 11:05 12:05 13:05 20:45
Service 19 – Rotherham to Worksop 6:00 15:35 16:35
Service 19a – Worksop to Rotherham 4:30 13:55 14:55 19:30
Service 19 – Worksop to Rotherham 8:25 9:25 10:25
Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 9:50 10:50 11:50 15:20
Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 10:32 11:32 12:32 16:02
The following Service 19 will be operating via South Anston and Woodsetts
From Rotherham to Worksop 11:35 12:35 13:35
From Worksop to Rotherham 13:25 14:25
Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 17:35
Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 5:55 17:05
Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 7:10 18:20
Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 18:50
Service 21 – Bawtry to Worksop 5:52
Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 13:15 13:45 14:45 17:55
Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 14:45 15:15 16:23 19:18(77a)
Service 77 – Clowne to Worksop 7:57 9:00
Sherwood Arrow – New Ollerton to Worksop 7:45