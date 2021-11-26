Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Saturday November 27? Services cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers

Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘a shortage of drivers’.

By Sam Jackson
Friday, 26th November 2021, 6:50 pm

The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Saturday November 27.

Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 6:00 11:05 12:05 15:35 16:35 20:45

Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 4:30 8:25 9:25 12:55 13:55 19:30

Several bus services in and around Worksop have been cancelled or changed.

Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 9:50 10:50 15:20

Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 10:32 11:32 16:02

Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 8:35 17:35

Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 9:50 18:50

Service 25 – Bircotes to Worksop 7:11

Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 8:45 13:15 13:45 14:45 17:55

Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 10:15 14:45 15:15 16:23 19:18

Service 77 – Clowne to Worksop 7:57

WorksopStagecoachServicesDoncasterRotherham