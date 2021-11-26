Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Saturday November 27? Services cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers
Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘a shortage of drivers’.
The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Saturday November 27.
Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 6:00 11:05 12:05 15:35 16:35 20:45
Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 4:30 8:25 9:25 12:55 13:55 19:30
Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 9:50 10:50 15:20
Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 10:32 11:32 16:02
Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 8:35 17:35
Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 9:50 18:50
Service 25 – Bircotes to Worksop 7:11
Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 8:45 13:15 13:45 14:45 17:55
Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 10:15 14:45 15:15 16:23 19:18
Service 77 – Clowne to Worksop 7:57