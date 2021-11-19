Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Saturday November 20? Services cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers
Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘a shortage of drivers’.
The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Saturday November 20.
**Due to Worksop Christmas lights-on event, Potter Street cannot be served by services 4, 6, 7 and Sherwood Arrow
Service 19/19a – Rotherham - Worksop 06:00 12:05 12:20 13:05 15:35 16:35 20:45
Service 19/19a – Worksop - Rotherham 04:30 08:25 09:25 10:25 12:55 13:55 19:30
Service 21 – Worksop - Doncaster 12:35
Service 22 – Worksop - Doncaster 20:10
Service 25 – Worksop - Doncaster 05:55 14:05
Service 21 – Doncaster - Worksop 07:10 15:20 21:20
Service 25 – Doncaster - Worksop 18:50
Service 77 – Worksop - Chesterfield 08:45 13:15 13:45 14:45 17:55
Service 77 – Chesterfield - Worksop 10:15 14:45 15:15 16:23 19:18
Service 77 – Clowne to Worksop 07:57 09:00