Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Saturday November 20? Services cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers

Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘a shortage of drivers’.

By Sam Jackson
Friday, 19th November 2021, 6:16 pm

The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Saturday November 20.

**Due to Worksop Christmas lights-on event, Potter Street cannot be served by services 4, 6, 7 and Sherwood Arrow

Service 19/19a – Rotherham - Worksop 06:00 12:05 12:20 13:05 15:35 16:35 20:45

Several bus services in and around Worksop have been cancelled or changed.

Service 19/19a – Worksop - Rotherham 04:30 08:25 09:25 10:25 12:55 13:55 19:30

Service 21 – Worksop - Doncaster 12:35

Service 22 – Worksop - Doncaster 20:10

Service 25 – Worksop - Doncaster 05:55 14:05

Service 21 – Doncaster - Worksop 07:10 15:20 21:20

Service 25 – Doncaster - Worksop 18:50

Service 77 – Worksop - Chesterfield 08:45 13:15 13:45 14:45 17:55

Service 77 – Chesterfield - Worksop 10:15 14:45 15:15 16:23 19:18

Service 77 – Clowne to Worksop 07:57 09:00

