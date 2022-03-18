Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Saturday March 19? Services cancelled due to shortage of Stagecoach drivers
Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to driver shortages.
By Sam Jackson
Friday, 18th March 2022, 8:58 pm
The firm says that due to staff shortages the following services will not be able to operate on Saturday March 19.
Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 04:30 09:25 12:55 19:30
Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 06:00 12:05 15:35 20:45
Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 10:20 13:50 16:20
Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 10:48 14:18 16:48
Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster – 17:35
Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 18:50
Service 77 – Clowne to Worksop 07:57
Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 11:45 13:45 17:55
Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 13:15 15:15 19:18