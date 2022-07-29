The firm says that due to staff shortages the following services will not be able to operate on Saturday July 30.
Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 06:00 09:35 11:05 12:05 13:05 15:35 16:35 18:20 20:45
Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 09:50 10:50 11:50 15:20
Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 10:32 11:32 12:32 16:02
Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 08:35 13:35 17:35
Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 05:05 10:55
Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 05:55 17:05
Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 07:10 18:20
Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 07:05 12:05
Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 07:11(from Bircotes) 09:50 14:50 18:50
Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 08:45 12:45 13:45 14:45 17:55
Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 07:57(Clowne) 09:00(Clowne) 10:15 14:15 15:15 16:23 19:18