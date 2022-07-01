Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Saturday July 2? Services cancelled due to shortage of Stagecoach drivers

Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to driver shortages.

By Kirsty Hamilton
Friday, 1st July 2022, 4:52 pm

The firm says that due to staff shortages the following services will not be able to operate on Saturday July 2.

Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 04:30 08:25 09:25 10:25 12:55 13:55 19:30

Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 06:00 11:05 12:05 13:05 15:35 16:35 20:45

Several bus services in and around Worksop have been cancelled or changed.

Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 09:50 10:50 11:50 15:20

Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 10:32 11:32 12:32 16:02

Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 08:45 11:45 13:45 14:45 17:55

Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 07:57(Clowne) 09:00(Clowne) 10:15 13:15 15:15 16:23 19:18

Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 17:35

Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 05:55 17:05

Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 07:10 18:20

Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 18:50

