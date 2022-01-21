Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Saturday January 22? Services cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers
Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘driver shortages’.
Friday, 21st January 2022, 6:42 pm
The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Saturday January 22.
Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 06:00 12:05 15:35
Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 04:30 09:25 12:55
Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 10:50
Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 11:32
Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 08:45 14:45 17:55
Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 07:57 (starting at Clowne), 10:15 16:23 19:18(77a)