Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Saturday January 15? Services cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers
Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘driver shortages’.
Friday, 14th January 2022, 6:35 pm
The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Saturday January 15.
Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 06:00 12:05 20:45
Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 04:30 09:25 19:30
Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 10:50
Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 11:32
Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 07:11 (starts at Bircotes Droversdale Rd), 09:50 18:50
Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 08:35 17:35
Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 08:45 12:45 13:15 13:45 14:45
Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 07:57 (starts at Clowne Tescos), 10:15, 14:15 14:45 15:15 16:23