Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Saturday December 4? Services cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers
Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘a shortage of drivers’.
The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Saturday December 4.
Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 6:00 11:05(19a), 12:05(19a), 15:35 16:35 17:30 20:45(19a)
**Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 4:30(19a), 8:25 9:25 12:55(19a), 13:55(19a), 14:55(19a), 19:30(19a)
** Service 19a 8:55 and Service 19 12:25 13:25 14:25 will all serve Woodsetts and South Anston.
Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 9:50 10:50 15:20 16:20
Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 10:32 11:32 16:02 17:02
Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 8:35 17:35 19:38 22:38 to Bircotes**
**Passengers for Harworth may board the Service 22 22:10 which will serve Harworth on request.
Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 17:05
Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 18:20
Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 20:50
Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 7:11(from Bircotes) 9:50 18:50
Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 8:45 12:45 13:15 13:45 14:45 17:55
Service 77/77a – Chesterfield to Worksop 7:57(from Clowne), 10:15 4:15 14:45 15:15 16:23 19:18