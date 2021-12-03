Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Saturday December 4? Services cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers

Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘a shortage of drivers’.

By Sam Jackson
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 8:13 pm

The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Saturday December 4.

Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 6:00 11:05(19a), 12:05(19a), 15:35 16:35 17:30 20:45(19a)

**Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 4:30(19a), 8:25 9:25 12:55(19a), 13:55(19a), 14:55(19a), 19:30(19a)

Several bus services in and around Worksop have been cancelled or changed.

** Service 19a 8:55 and Service 19 12:25 13:25 14:25 will all serve Woodsetts and South Anston.

Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 9:50 10:50 15:20 16:20

Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 10:32 11:32 16:02 17:02

Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 8:35 17:35 19:38 22:38 to Bircotes**

**Passengers for Harworth may board the Service 22 22:10 which will serve Harworth on request.

Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 17:05

Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 18:20

Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 20:50

Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 7:11(from Bircotes) 9:50 18:50

Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 8:45 12:45 13:15 13:45 14:45 17:55

Service 77/77a – Chesterfield to Worksop 7:57(from Clowne), 10:15 4:15 14:45 15:15 16:23 19:18

