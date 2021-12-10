Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Saturday December 11? Services cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers

Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘a shortage of drivers’.

By Sam Jackson
Friday, 10th December 2021, 7:28 pm

The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Saturday December 11.

Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 6:00 11:05(19a) 12:05(19a) 13:05(19a) 15:35 16:35 20:45(19a)

Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 4:30(19a) 8:25 9:25 10:25 12:55(19a) 13:55(19a) 19:30(19a)

Several bus services in and around Worksop have been cancelled or changed.

Service 19 – Dinnington to Rotherham 8:45

Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 9:50 10:50 11:50 15:20

Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 11:02 11:32 12:32 16:02

Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 7:10 13:20

Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 7:05

Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 9:50 18:50

Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 8:35 17:35

Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 5:55

Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 5:55 12:05

Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 8:45 11:45 12:45 13:45 14:55 17:55

Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 10:15 13:15 14:15 15:15 16:23 19:18(77a)

Service 77 – Clowne (Tesco) to Worksop 7:57 9:00

WorksopStagecoachServicesRotherham