News you can trust since 1895

Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Saturday August 27? Services cancelled due to shortage of Stagecoach drivers

Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to driver shortages.

By Kirsty Hamilton
Saturday, 27th August 2022, 10:28 am

The firm says that due to staff shortages the following services will not be able to operate on Saturday August 27.

Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 04:30 09:25 10:25 12:55

Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 06:00 12:05 13:05 15:35

Several bus services in and around Worksop have been cancelled or changed.

Most Popular

Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 10:50 11:50

Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 11:32 12:32

Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 08:35 17:35

Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 05:55 17:05

Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 07:10 18:20

Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 07:11(from Bircotes), 09:50 18:50

Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 08:45 11:45 12:45 14:45 17:55

Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 07:57(Clowne), 09:00(Clowne), 10:15 13:15 14:15 16:23 19:18

WorksopStagecoachRotherham