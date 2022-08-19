Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Saturday August 20? Services cancelled due to shortage of Stagecoach drivers
Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to driver shortages.
The firm says that due to staff shortages the following services will not be able to operate on Saturday August 20.
Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 06:00 09:35 11:05 12:05 13:05 15:35 16:35 20:45
Most Popular
-
1
Woman found dead in Worksop named as police charge 66-year-old man with murder
-
2
Worksop murder: Family release touching tribute to 'beautiful and caring' young Worksop mother
-
3
Chesterfield Canal remains closed in Worksop due to wall collapse
-
4
£1,000 reward available as police re-issue appeal for wanted man with links to Worksop and Retford
-
5
BREAKING NEWS: Man arrested on suspicion of murder after young woman found dead
Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 09:50 10:50 11:50 15:20
Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 10:32 11:32 12:32 16:02
Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 08:35
Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 05:55
Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 05:55 12:05 17:05
Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 07:10 13:20 18:20
Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 07:05
Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 07:11(Bircotes), 09:50
Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 08:45 12:45 13:45 14:45 17:55
Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 07:57(Clowne), 09:00(Clowne), 10:15 14:15 15:15 16:23 19:18