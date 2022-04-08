Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Saturday April 9? Services cancelled due to shortage of Stagecoach drivers
Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to driver shortages.
By Sam Jackson
Friday, 8th April 2022, 5:09 pm
The firm says that due to staff shortages the following services will not be able to operate on Saturday April 9.
Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 06:00 12:05 15:35
Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 10:50
Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 11:32
Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 17:35
Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 18:50
Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 08:45 11:45 14:45 17:55
Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 07:56(Clowne) 10:15 13:15 16:23 19:18