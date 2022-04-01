Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Saturday April 2? Services cancelled due to shortage of Stagecoach drivers
Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to driver shortages.
The firm says that due to staff shortages the following services will not be able to operate on Saturday April 2.
Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 06:00 11:05 12:05 15:35 16:35 20:45
Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 09:50 10:50 15:20
Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 10:32 11:32 16:02
Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 08:35 17:35
Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 17:05
Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 18:20
Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 07:11(Bircotes), 09:50 18:50
Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 08:45 11:45 12:45 13:45 14:45 15:55
Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 07:57(Clowne), 10:15 13:15 14:15 15:15 16:23 19:18(77a)