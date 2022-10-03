News you can trust since 1895

Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Monday October 3? Services cancelled due to shortage of Stagecoach drivers

Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to driver shortages.

By Kirsty Hamilton
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 9:10 am

The firm says that due to staff shortages the following services will not be able to operate on Monday October 3.

Service 4 – Larwood to Worksop to Manton will operate an hourly service between 07:20 and 09:16. It will operate as normal at all other times.

Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 07:35 14:35

Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 05:01 11:55

Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 15:05

Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 16:20

Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 05:58 13:05

Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 08:50 15:50

Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 10:45 17:55

Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 12:15 19:18

Sherwood Arrow – Retford to New Ollerton 16:45

Sherwood Arrow – New Ollerton to Nottingham 17:35

Sherwood Arrow – Nottingham to New Ollerton 18:50

Sherwood Arrow – New Ollerton to Retford 19:50

