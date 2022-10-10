Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Monday October 10? Services cancelled due to shortage of Stagecoach drivers
Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to driver shortages.
The firm says that due to staff shortages the following services will not be able to operate on Monday October 10.
Service 4 – Larwood to Worksop to Manton will operate an hourly service between 07:20 and 09:20. It will operate as normal outside these times.
Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 06:40 08:25 10:25 15:55 16:35 19:30
Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 08:00 09:55 11:55 17:35 18:05 20:45
Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 07:35 08:35 14:35
Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 05:05 11:55
Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 15:05
Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 16:20
Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 05:58 13:05
Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 08:50 09:50 15:50
Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 05:10 10:45 12:45 13:45 17:55
Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 06:15 12:15 14:15 15:1519:18
Sherwood Arrow – New Ollerton to Worksop 07:25