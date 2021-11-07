Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Monday November 8? Services cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers

Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘a shortage of drivers’.

By Sam Jackson
Sunday, 7th November 2021, 8:05 pm

The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Monday November 8.

Service 4 – will run hourly until 9:15 then will resume to normal half an hour services

From Rotherham to Worksop 06:30 (19a) 08:35 11:35 15:35 17:40 18:05 (19a)

Several bus services in and around Worksop have been cancelled or changed.

From Worksop to Rotherham 05:20 06:50 08:55 (19a) 12:25 14:55 (19a) 16:35

Service 21- Bawtry - Worksop 05:52

Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 14:35 19:38

Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 5:55 11:05

Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 7:10 12:20

Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 15:50 20:50

Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 08:45 10:45 12:45 17:55

Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 10:15 12:15 14:15 19:18

Sherwood Arrow – New Ollerton to Worksop 07:45

