The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Monday November 29.

Service 4 – Larwood to Worksop to Manton will operate hourly until 9:20 and will then resume a normal service until 17:20 when it will operate hourly again.

Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 6:30 19a – 10:35, 11:35 15:35, 16:35, 17:40, 18:05 20:45

Several bus services in and around Worksop have been cancelled or changed.

Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 8:55 12:25 13:55 14:55 16:35 19:30 *13:25 will operate via Woodsetts and South Anston

Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 10:20 13:50, 15:20 16:20

Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 11:02 14:32, 16:02 17:02

Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 8:35 14:35 19:38

Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 16:55 19:10

Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 17:05

Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 18:20 20:20

Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 18:25 20:50

Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 9:50 15:50

Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 8:45 10:45 12:45 17:55

Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 8:15 10:15 12:15 14:15 19:18(77a)