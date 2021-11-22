Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Monday November 22? Services cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers
Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘a shortage of drivers’.
The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Monday November 22.
Service 4 – Larwood-Worksop-Manton 07:45 - 09:18
Service 19/19a – Rotherham - Worksop 11:35 12:35 15:35 16:35 17:40 18:05 20:45
Service 19/19a – Worksop - Rotherham 8:55 9:55 12:25 13:55 14:55 16:35 19:30
Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 8:35 14:35 19:38
Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 19:10
Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 17:05
Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 20:20
Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 18:25 20:50
Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 9:50 15:50
Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 8:45 10:45 12:45 17:55
Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 10:15 12:15 14:15 19:18 (77a)