Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Monday November 22? Services cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers

Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘a shortage of drivers’.

By Sam Jackson
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 8:25 am

The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Monday November 22.

Service 4 – Larwood-Worksop-Manton 07:45 - 09:18

Service 19/19a – Rotherham - Worksop 11:35 12:35 15:35 16:35 17:40 18:05 20:45

Several bus services in and around Worksop have been cancelled or changed.

Service 19/19a – Worksop - Rotherham 8:55 9:55 12:25 13:55 14:55 16:35 19:30

Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 8:35 14:35 19:38

Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 19:10

Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 17:05

Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 20:20

Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 18:25 20:50

Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 9:50 15:50

Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 8:45 10:45 12:45 17:55

Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 10:15 12:15 14:15 19:18 (77a)

WorksopStagecoachServicesDoncasterRotherham