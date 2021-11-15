Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Monday November 15? Services cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers

Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘a shortage of drivers’.

By Sam Jackson
Monday, 15th November 2021, 7:57 am

The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Monday November 15.

Service 4 – Manton - Worksop - Larwood will operate a normal service until 17:20 and then will operate an hourly Service

Rotherham - Thurcroft 10:20 13:50 16:20

Several bus services in and around Worksop have been cancelled or changed.

Thurcroft - Rotherham 11:02 14:32 17:02

Service 19/19a – Rotherham - Worksop 06:30(19a) 11:35 15:35 17:40 18:05(19a) 20:45 (19a)

Service 19/19a – Worksop - Rotherham 05:20 08:55(19a) 12:25 14:55(19a) 16:35 19:30(19a)

Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 8:35 14:35 19:38

Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 17:05

Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 18:25 20: 50

Service 25- Doncaster to Worksop 09:50 15:50

Service 77 – Worksop - Chesterfield 05:10 06:45 08:45 10:45 17:55

Service 77- Chesterfield - Worksop 06:15 08:15 10:15 12:15 19:18

Sherwood Arrow New Ollerton - Worksop 7:45

WorksopStagecoachServicesDoncasterRotherham