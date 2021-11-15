Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Monday November 15? Services cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers
Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘a shortage of drivers’.
The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Monday November 15.
Service 4 – Manton - Worksop - Larwood will operate a normal service until 17:20 and then will operate an hourly Service
Rotherham - Thurcroft 10:20 13:50 16:20
Thurcroft - Rotherham 11:02 14:32 17:02
Service 19/19a – Rotherham - Worksop 06:30(19a) 11:35 15:35 17:40 18:05(19a) 20:45 (19a)
Service 19/19a – Worksop - Rotherham 05:20 08:55(19a) 12:25 14:55(19a) 16:35 19:30(19a)
Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 8:35 14:35 19:38
Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 17:05
Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 18:25 20: 50
Service 25- Doncaster to Worksop 09:50 15:50
Service 77 – Worksop - Chesterfield 05:10 06:45 08:45 10:45 17:55
Service 77- Chesterfield - Worksop 06:15 08:15 10:15 12:15 19:18
Sherwood Arrow New Ollerton - Worksop 7:45