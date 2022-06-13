The firm says that due to staff shortages the following services will not be able to operate on Monday June 13.

Service 4 – Manton to Worksop will run an hourly service on the hour

Service 4 – Worksop to Larwood will run an hourly service at XX:15

Several bus services in and around Worksop have been cancelled or changed.

Service 4 – Worksop to Manton will run an hourly service at XX:50

Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 12:25 14:55 16:35

Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 15:35 17:40 18:05

Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 13:50 16:20

Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 14:32 17:02

Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 06:45 08:45 12:45 17:55

Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 08:15 10:15 14:15 19:18

Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 19:38

Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 20:59