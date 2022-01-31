Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Monday January 31? Services cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers

Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘driver shortages’.

By Sam Jackson
Monday, 31st January 2022, 8:23 am

The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Monday January 31.

Service 4 – Larwood to Manton will operate an hourly service from 07:45 to 09:20 and again from 15:20 to 18:20 until end of service. It will operate as normal outside these times.

Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 15:35 18:05

Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 12:25 16:35

Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 13:50

Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 14:32

Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 14:35 19:38

Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 15:50 20:50

