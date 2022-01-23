Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Monday January 24? Services cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers
Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘driver shortages’.
The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Monday January 24.
Service 4 – Larwood to Manton will operate an hourly service from 07:45 until 09:20. It will operate as normal outside of these times.
Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 06:30 11:35 15:35 16:35 18:05 18:50 20:45
Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 05:20 08:55 12:25 13:55 16:35 17:30 19:30
Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 10:20 13:50 15:20
Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 11:02 14:34 16:02
Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 14:35 19:38
Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 19:10
Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 17:05
Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 20:20
Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 18:25 20:50
Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 15:50
Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 10:45 12:45 17:55
Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 12:15 14:15 19:18(77a)