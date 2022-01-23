Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Monday January 24? Services cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers

Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘driver shortages’.

By Sam Jackson
Sunday, 23rd January 2022, 11:07 pm

The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Monday January 24.

Service 4 – Larwood to Manton will operate an hourly service from 07:45 until 09:20. It will operate as normal outside of these times.

Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 06:30 11:35 15:35 16:35 18:05 18:50 20:45

Several bus services in and around Worksop have been cancelled or changed.

Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 05:20 08:55 12:25 13:55 16:35 17:30 19:30

Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 10:20 13:50 15:20

Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 11:02 14:34 16:02

Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 14:35 19:38

Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 19:10

Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 17:05

Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 20:20

Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 18:25 20:50

Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 15:50

Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 10:45 12:45 17:55

Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 12:15 14:15 19:18(77a)

WorksopStagecoachServicesRotherhamDoncaster