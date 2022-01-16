Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Monday January 17? Services cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers
Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘driver shortages’.
The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Monday January 17.
Service 4 will operate an hourly service between 07:20 and 09:20 and then again between 14:15 until 15:50. It will operate as normal at all other times.
Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 06:20 11:35 15:35 18:05 20:45
Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 05:20 08:55 12:25 16:35 19:30
Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 10:20 13:50
Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 11:02 14:32
Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 18:25 20:50
Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 19:38
Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 17:05
Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 12:45 17:55
Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 14:15 19:18