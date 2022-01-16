Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Monday January 17? Services cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers

Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘driver shortages’.

By Sam Jackson
Sunday, 16th January 2022, 8:36 pm

The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Monday January 17.

Service 4 will operate an hourly service between 07:20 and 09:20 and then again between 14:15 until 15:50. It will operate as normal at all other times.

Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 06:20 11:35 15:35 18:05 20:45

Several bus services in and around Worksop have been cancelled or changed.

Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 05:20 08:55 12:25 16:35 19:30

Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 10:20 13:50

Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 11:02 14:32

Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 18:25 20:50

Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 19:38

Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 17:05

Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 12:45 17:55

Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 14:15 19:18

