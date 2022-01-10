Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Monday January 10? Services cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers

Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘driver shortages’.

By Sam Jackson
Monday, 10th January 2022, 10:49 am

The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Monday January 10.

Service 4 Manton - Worksop - Larwood will operate an hourly service until 09:15am. It will then resume a normal half-hourly service until 13:20, where it will then return to an hourly service until the end of the day.

Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 06:30 09:05 11:35 15:35 16:35 18:05

Several bus services in and around Worksop have been cancelled or changed.

Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 05:20 07:25 08:55 12:25 11:55 16:35 19:30

Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 10:20 13:50 15:20

Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 10:48 14:18 16:02

Service 21 – Doncaster to worksop 20:20

Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 15:50 20:50

Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 14:35 19:38

Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 19:10

Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 05:10 10:45 12:45 17:55

Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 06:15 12:15 14:15 19:18 (77a)

