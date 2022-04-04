The firm says that due to staff shortages the following services will not be able to operate on Monday April 4.

Service 4 – Manton to Worksop to Larwood will be working on an hourly schedule between the hours of 07:45 to 09:18, 14:50 to 15:56 and again at 16:20 to 18:18. It will operate as normal outside of these times.