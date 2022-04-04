Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Monday April 4? Services cancelled due to shortage of Stagecoach drivers
Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to driver shortages.
The firm says that due to staff shortages the following services will not be able to operate on Monday April 4.
Service 4 – Manton to Worksop to Larwood will be working on an hourly schedule between the hours of 07:45 to 09:18, 14:50 to 15:56 and again at 16:20 to 18:18. It will operate as normal outside of these times.
Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 05:20 08:55 10:25 12:25 13:55 14:55 16:35 19:30
Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 06:30 11:35 13:05 15:35 16:35 17:40 18:05 20:45
Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 10:20 11:50 13:50 15:20 16:20
Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 10:48 12:18 14:18 15:48 16:48
Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 14:35 19:38
Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 05:05 17:15 19:10
Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 17:05
Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 20:20
Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 05:58 08:30 18:25 20:50
Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 15:50
Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 06:45 08:45 10:45 12:45 17:55
Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 08:15 10:15 12:15 14:15 19:18
Sherwood Arrow – New Ollerton to Worksop 07:45