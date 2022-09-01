Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Friday September 2? Services cancelled due to shortage of Stagecoach drivers
Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to driver shortages.
The firm says that due to staff shortages the following services will not be able to operate on Friday September 2.
Service 4 – Worksop to Manton to Larwood will run an hourly service from 15:15 until end of service.
Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 04:30 08:55 12:55 14:35 14:55 19:30
Most Popular
-
1
Group unveils hopeful plans to transform former historic Worksop cinema - but fears ‘bidding war’ as building heads to auction
-
2
In Pictures: Take a look around the former Worksop cinema as it goes under the hammer
-
3
Landlord plans to convert Bassetlaw village pub into homes after cost of living makes it ‘unsustainable’
-
4
Boozed-up Bassetlaw man assaulted partner while celebrating move to new home
-
5
In Pictures: Crowds turn out for Retford’s Party in the Square
Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 06:00 10:25 10:55 14:25 16:35 20:45
Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 07:35 13:35 14:35 17:35
Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 05:05 06:50 07:15 09:55 11:55 19:10
Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 09:05 13:05 17:05
Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 10:20 12:20 14:20 20:20
Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 05:58 08:05 08:30 11:05 13:05 18:25
Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 08:50 14:50 15:50 18:50
Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 10:15 15:45 16:55 17:55
Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 11:45 17:20 18:23 19:18
Sherwood Arrow – Retford to New Ollerton 16:45
Sherwood Arrow – Nottingham to Retford 18:50