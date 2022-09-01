News you can trust since 1895

Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Friday September 2? Services cancelled due to shortage of Stagecoach drivers

Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to driver shortages.

By Kirsty Hamilton
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 12:01 am

The firm says that due to staff shortages the following services will not be able to operate on Friday September 2.

Service 4 – Worksop to Manton to Larwood will run an hourly service from 15:15 until end of service.

Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 04:30 08:55 12:55 14:35 14:55 19:30

Several bus services in and around Worksop have been cancelled or changed.

Most Popular

Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 06:00 10:25 10:55 14:25 16:35 20:45

Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 07:35 13:35 14:35 17:35

Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 05:05 06:50 07:15 09:55 11:55 19:10

Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 09:05 13:05 17:05

Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 10:20 12:20 14:20 20:20

Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 05:58 08:05 08:30 11:05 13:05 18:25

Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 08:50 14:50 15:50 18:50

Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 10:15 15:45 16:55 17:55

Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 11:45 17:20 18:23 19:18

Sherwood Arrow – Retford to New Ollerton 16:45

Sherwood Arrow – Nottingham to Retford 18:50

WorksopStagecoachDoncaster