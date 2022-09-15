News you can trust since 1895

Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Friday September 16? Services cancelled due to shortage of Stagecoach drivers

Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to driver shortages.

By Kirsty Hamilton
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 5:36 pm

The firm says that due to staff shortages the following services will not be able to operate on Friday September 16.

Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 14:55 16:35 16:55 18:00 19:30 22:30(to Dinnington)

Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 16:35 17:35 18:05 19:20 20:45

Several bus services in and around Worksop have been cancelled or changed.

Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 14:35 19:38

Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 11:05 19:10

Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 14:05 17:05

Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 15:20 20:20

Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 13:05 18:25 20:50

Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 15:50

Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 12:45 17:55

Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 14:15 19:18

Sherwood Arrow – Retford to Ollerton 16:45

Sherwood Arrow – Ollerton to Nottingham 17:35

Sherwood Arrow – Nottingham to Ollerton 18:50

Sherwood Arrow – Ollerton to Retford 19:50

