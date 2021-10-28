The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Friday October 29.

Service 19 – Rotherham to Worksop 6:30 (19a), 11:35 15:35 16:35 20:45 (19a)

Several bus services in and around Worksop have been cancelled or changed.

Service 19 – Worksop to Rotherham 5:20 8:55 (19a), 9:55 (19a), 12:25 13:55 (19a), 19:30 (19a)

Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 10:20 13:50 15:20

Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 11:02 14:32 16:02

Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 20:20

Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 18:25

Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 15:50

Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 14:35

Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 19:10

Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 17:05

Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 10:45 15:45 17:55

Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 12:15 17:20 19:18 (77a)

**Services 77 and 77a will be diverted between 18:30 and 23:00 until October 29 due to resurfacing on Chesterfield Road.

Sherwood Arrow – Retford to Ollerton 10:15

Sherwood Arrow – Ollerton to Retford 13:30

Sherwood Arrow – Nottingham to Ollerton 12:20

Sherwood Arrow – Ollerton to Nottingham 11:05