Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Friday October 29? Services cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers
Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘a shortage of drivers’.
The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Friday October 29.
Service 19 – Rotherham to Worksop 6:30 (19a), 11:35 15:35 16:35 20:45 (19a)
Service 19 – Worksop to Rotherham 5:20 8:55 (19a), 9:55 (19a), 12:25 13:55 (19a), 19:30 (19a)
Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 10:20 13:50 15:20
Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 11:02 14:32 16:02
Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 20:20
Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 18:25
Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 15:50
Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 14:35
Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 19:10
Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 17:05
Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 10:45 15:45 17:55
Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 12:15 17:20 19:18 (77a)
**Services 77 and 77a will be diverted between 18:30 and 23:00 until October 29 due to resurfacing on Chesterfield Road.
Sherwood Arrow – Retford to Ollerton 10:15
Sherwood Arrow – Ollerton to Retford 13:30
Sherwood Arrow – Nottingham to Ollerton 12:20
Sherwood Arrow – Ollerton to Nottingham 11:05
**Service Sherwood Arrow will not be able to serve Sparken Hill on Sunday October 31 due to Worksop Half Marathon.