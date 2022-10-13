News you can trust since 1895

Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Friday October 14? Services cancelled due to shortage of Stagecoach drivers

Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to driver shortages.

By Kirsty Hamilton
5 minutes ago - 1 min read

The firm says that due to staff shortages the following services will not be able to operate on Friday October 14.

Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 16:35 19:30

Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 18:05 20:45

Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 08:35 14:35

Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 05:05 11:55

Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 05:05

Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 16:20

Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 05:58 13:05

Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 09:50 15:50

Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 07:35 10:45 12:45 13:45 17:55

Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 09:15 12:15 14:15 15:15 19:18

Sherwood Arrow – New Ollerton to Worksop 07:45

